James Harden Made NBA History In Nuggets-Clippers Game

James Harden moved up on the NBA's all-time playoff games played list.

Ben Stinar

Nov 14, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the LA Clippers are playing the Denver Nuggets (at home) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

James Harden has now appeared in 169 NBA playoff games, which ties Danny Green, Dennis Rodman and Kevin McHale for 28th on the all-time list.

Following those three, the next players for Harden to pass will be Kevin Durant, Horace Grant and Paul Pierce (170).

James Harden
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Clippers are coming off a 105-102 victory over the Nuggets in Game 2.

Harden put up 18 points, three rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 7/17 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.

He wrote (before Game 3): "how many times do you get a first? first play off game @intuitdome tonight let’s get it! #Uno"

The 2018 MVP is in his second year playing for the Clippers.

He finished this regular season with averages of 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 79 games.

The Clippers are the fifth seed after finishing with a 50-32 record.

They have gone 30-11 in the 41 games they have played at home.

Currently, their series with the Nuggets is tied up at 1-1.

James Harden
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
