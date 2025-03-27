James Harden Makes 9-Word Instagram Post After Clippers-Knicks Game
On Wednesday night, James Harden and the LA Clippers beat the New York Knicks (at Madison Square Garden) by a score of 126-113.
Harden finished the victory with 29 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks while shooting 8/16 from the field and 6/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "James Harden is the oldest guard in NBA history to have a season with 1,500+ PTS & 500+ AST."
After the win, the 2018 MVP made a post to Instagram that had over 17,000 likes in two hours.
He captioned his post: "get my flowers every time I’m in the garden #Uno"
Harden is in the middle of his second year playing for LA.
The 2025 All-Star is averaging 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Via Justin Russo: "James Harden scored or assisted on 27 of the Clippers' 40 third-quarter points."
With the win over New York, the Clippers are now the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 41-31 record in 72 games.
They have won eight out of their last ten.
Following the Knicks, the Clippers will remain in New York to play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night at Barclays Center.
Harden has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers over 16 NBA season.
He is a future Hall of Famer.