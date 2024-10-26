James Harden Moved Ahead Of NBA Legend Charles Barkley On All-Time List
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers faced off against the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
The Clippers won by a score of 109-104 to improve to 1-1 in their first two games.
2018 MVP James Harden had 23 points, six rebounds, 16 assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Harden played in his 1,074th career regular season game, which moved ahead of Byron Scott and Charles Barkley and tied Dominique Wilkins for 100th on the NBA's all-time games played list.
Following Wilkins, the next player for Harden to pass will be LaMarcus Aldridge (1,076).
At 35, Harden still remains one of the best guards in the NBA.
He finished last year with averages of 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.
The Clippers will remain on the road for a matchup with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
They will then return home to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday evening.
Harden was the third pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Arizona State.
He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
His career averages are 24.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range.