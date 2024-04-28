BREAKING: James Harden Moves Ahead Of Kobe Bryant On All-Time NBA List
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers are playing the Dallas Mavericks in Texas for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
During the game, 2018 MVP James Harden made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant (1,040) for 11th on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following Bryant, the next player for Harden to pass will be Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen (1,048).
Via Brad Turner of The LA Times: "With his 1,041st career playoff assist, James Harden surpasses Kobe Bryant for sole possession of 11th place on the NBA’s all-time playoff assists list."
Harden had 20 points, four rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/10 from the field and 4/4 from the three-point range in his first 32 mintues of playing time.
He is in his first season playing for the Clippers and helped them finish as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
The ten-time NBA All-Star averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.
In addition to the Clippers, Harden has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
His career averages are 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 1,072 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 164 NBA playoff games.