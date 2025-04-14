James Harden Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Clippers-Warriors Game
On Sunday afternoon, James Harden and the LA Clippers played a thrilling game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
The Clippers won by a score of 124-119 (in overtime).
2018 MVP James Harden was brilliant, finishing with 39 points, seven rebounds, ten assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 13/23 from the field in 48 minutes.
Via Bleacher Report: "CLIPPERS-WARRIORS WHAT AN ENDING TO THE NBA REGULAR SEASON
Harden: 38 PTS, 10 AST, 7 REB
Kawhi: 33 PTS, 7 AST, 6 REB
Curry: 36 PTS, 6 3PM, 6 AST
Butler: 30 PTS, 9 AST
Clippers win to clinch the 5th seed, Warriors headed to the play-in with the 7th seed"
After the huge victory, Harden made a post to Instagram that had over 60,000 likes in five hours.
Harden wrote: "wouldn’t have it any other way @laclippers🤞🏾#Uno"
Harden is in his second season playing for the Clippers.
He finished the regular season with averages of 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The future Hall of Famer also made his 11th NBA All-Star Game.
The Clippers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They will face off against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via The NBA: "With the win vs. GSW, the Clippers clinch the 5-seed in the Western Conference of the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google!
The Clippers will take on the 4-seed Nuggets in Round 1."