James Wiseman Has NBA Fans Very Excited After Pacers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Indiana Pacers opened up the preseason with a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
Over the offseason, the Pacers signed James Wiseman, so this was his debut with the team.
Wiseman finished with eight points and four rebounds while shooting 4/4 from the field in 16 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to Wiseman's performance with excitement.
@_Facci: "I have already seen enough out of James Wiseman to get excited that Indiana WILL unlock his potential!
Wiseman went 4-4 from the field for 8 points and 4 rebounds, 2 of which game on the offensive glass.
He’s meshed well with the starters tonight too, didn’t look out of place."
@PacersStatsMuse: "James Wiseman might be the greatest Pacer to ever wear #13"
@EmceeDfs: "Future all star James Wiseman"
@27woorld: "James Wiseman 1st game as a pacer :
15 minutes
8 points
4 rebounds
4/4 FG
+7
Feels good to watch him get rewarded when he runs the floor . No more Marcus sasser and killian Hayes"
@Sageof6turtles: "James Wiseman actually the goat he just needed to play with a real pg. Not "Curry" and "Cade""
Wiseman was the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.
His career averages are 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 147 games.
The Pacers will play their first game of the regular season when they host the Detroit Pistons on October 23.