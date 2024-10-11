James Wiseman Stuns NBA Fans With Strong Showing For Pacers
On Thursday evening, the Indiana Pacers played their second preseason game when they visited the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
James Wiseman, who signed with the team over the offseason, finished with eight points and ten rebounds while shooting 4/6 from the field in only 11 minutes.
The Pacers won by a score of 129-117.
Many NBA fans were very impressed with Wiseman's performance.
@michael21201_: "James Wiseman looks really… really good 🔥🔥 that 3rd center spot looks locked up after three two games!"
@KamitronPTW: "I'm not one to jump the gun, but if what I saw from James Wiseman tonight was legit, the Pacers may have resurrected another career from the 2020 draft class"
Destin Adams: "Two preseason games into the James Wiseman as a Pacer experience and I'm a fan 🤷🏻"
@GL8BAL_SPORTS: "Get em James!!!! James Wiseman playing like 2014 Roy Hibbert 🏀 💪"
@Jimmy_wise23: "James Wiseman tonight in only 10 minutes😳😳
8 PTS 10 RBS (3 Offensive) 4/6 FG (66.7%) +4
The Pacers got the steal signing of the offseason!!"
Evan Sidery: "James Wiseman with 8 points and 10 rebounds in 9 minutes for the Pacers.
If Indiana works their magic again with a former lottery pick, look out."
Wiseman was the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He has spent time with the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons over four seasons.
Last season, the 23-year-old averaged 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.3% from the field in 63 games for the Pistons.