Jared Dudley Sends Instagram Message To Kyle Kuzma
On Wednesday, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma celebrated his 29th birthday.
Kuzma is coming off a good season where he averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The former Utah star made a post to Instagram.
Kuzma captioned his post: "😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 it’s up! 29 in this thanngggg! Where my Leo’s at 🦁🦁🦁"
One person who left a comment was Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley.
Dudley wrote: "Happy bday my guy!"
Dudley and Kuzma were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers for two seasons (2019-21).
During the 2020 season, they helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
In addition to the Lakers, Dudley has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks over 14 seasons in the NBA.
He retired following the 2021 season and has been with Jason Kidd's coaching staff for the previous three years.
Meanwhile, Kuzma was traded to the Wizards following the 2021 season.
He has career averages of 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 476 regular season games.
The Wizards are coming off a season where they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.
They have been unable to make the postseason during Kuzma's three seasons with the franchise.