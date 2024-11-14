Jared McCain Made Philadelphia 76ers History Against Cavs
On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center.
They lost by a score of 114-106 to fall to 2-9 in their first 11 games.
Despite the loss, rookie Jared McCain had another excellent performance.
The former Duke star finished with 34 points, two rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range in 38 mintues of playing time.
He also made 76ers history.
Via StatMamba: "Jared McCain last three games:
28.0 PPG
4.7 APG
4.3 3PM
41.9% 3PT
The first 76ers rookie guard with three straight 20-point games since Allen Iverson (1997)."
McCain was the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He is now averaging 13.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Via @EnjoyBBall: "The youngest 76ers to score 34+ points in a game:
1. Tyrese Maxey 20 years - 66 days
2 .Jared McCain 20 years - 267 days
3. Jerry Stackhouse 21 years- 2 days
4. Allen Iverson 21 years- 158 days"
Following the Cavs, the 76ers will resume action on Friday evening when they visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.
Last season, they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
As for the Cavs, they are a perfect 13-0 to start the season, which has them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference.