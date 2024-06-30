Jared McCain Makes Viral IG Post After Getting Drafted To Philadelphia 76ers
On Wednesday evening, Jared McCain was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The former Duke star finished his one season of college basketball with averages of 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Following the selection, McCain made a post to Instagram that had over 300,000 likes and 1,400 comments.
McCain captioned his post: "The best night of my life ❤️💙 PHILLLYYYY"
McCain is an intriguing prospect who could end up playing a role on one of the most talented teams in the Eastern Conference.
Coming out of high school, he was ranked (by ESPN) as the 10th best player in the class of 2023.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on May 21: "Jared McCain might very well be the best shooter in this draft class. Saw him reel off a ton of 3s with his lightning-quick release at a workout in Chicago."
The 76ers are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, but lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
That said, the 76ers have a roster that is led by All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
In addition, they have a lot of cap space to use this summer.