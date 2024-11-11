Jared McCain Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Hornets-76ers Game
On Sunday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Charlotte Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center.
The game was a thriller, as the 76ers won by a score of 107-105 (in overtime) to improve to 2-7 in their first nine games.
Rookie Jared McCain had the best game of his young career with 27 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 10/18 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "No. 16 pick Jared McCain had himself a night in the @sixers THRILLING overtime win!
🔔 27 PTS (career high)
🔔 23 in 2H/OT
🔔 55.6 FG%"
After the big game, McCain made a post to Instagram that had over 100,000 likes in five hours.
McCain captioned his post: "Let’s keep going ❤️💙"
McCain is now averaging 10.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in nine games.
The 76ers have dealt with a lot of injuries, so the former Duke star has an opportunity to play a significant role on the team.
They will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.
As for the Hornets, they dropped to 4-6 in their first ten games.
LaMelo Ball had 38 points in 41 minutes.
Following the 76ers, they will resume action on Tuesday evening when they travel to Florida for a showdown with Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic.