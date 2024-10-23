Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Injury Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game
On Wednesday evening, the Memphis Grizzlies will play their first game of the regular season when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
For the game, the Grizzlies will be without one of their best players, as 2023 Defensive Player of The Year Jaren Jackson Jr. has been ruled out.
"OUT
GG Jackson II - RT Fifth Metatarsal Repair
Jaren Jackson Jr. - LT Hamstring Strain
Luke Kennard - LT Foot Muscle Strain
Cam Spencer - RT Ankle Sprain
Vince Williams Jr. - LT Tibial Stress Reaction"
Jackson Jr. is coming off a season where he averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 66 games.
The Grizzlies dealt with a lot of injuries, so they finished as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
Jackson Jr. was the fourth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.
He is going into his seventh NBA season (all with Memphis).
Following the Jazz, the Grizzlies will play their second game on Friday evening when they visit the Houston Rockets in Texas.
As for the Jazz, they are coming off a season where they were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 32-50 record.
Following Memphis, they will play their second game on Friday evening when they host the Golden State Warriors.