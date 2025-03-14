Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Official Injury Status For Cavs-Grizzlies Game
On Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies will play the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home).
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is on the injury report.
The former Michigan State star has missed each of the previous five games, so this would be his sixth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Jaren Jackson Jr. (ankle) questionable for Friday."
Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 59 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The best rim protectors in the NBA this season:
Chet Holmgren: 40.6 DFG%
Jaren Jackson Jr.: 41.3 DFG%
Victor Wembanyama: 42.7 DFG%
Walker Kessler: 43.3 DFG%
Isaiah Stewart: 43.3 DFG%"
The Grizzlies are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 42-24 record in 66 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).
Following the Cavs, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Saturday night when they host Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat in Memphis.
As for the Cavs, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 55-10 record in 65 games.
They are currently in the middle of a 15-game winning streak.
Following the Grizzlies, the Cavs will return home to host the Orlando Magic on Sunday in Ohio.