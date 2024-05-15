UPDATE: Jarrett Allen's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Celtics Game 5
UPDATE: Jarrett Allen has been ruled out (h/t Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium).
UPDATE: ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported the latest.
Via Bontemps: "Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert later came out to the court while their teammates were shooting. Mitchell is questionable with a calf strain, and LeVert with a bone bruise in his knee."
Via Bontemps: "None of the questionable players — Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert — are on the court as the media is let into Cavs shootaround this morning."
On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Boston to face off against the Celtics for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Cavs could remain without one of their best players as 2022 NBA All-Star Jarrett Allen is on the injury report.
The former Texas star has missed each of the previous seven games, so this would be his eighth straight out of the starting lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Jarrett Allen (rib) listed questionable for Wednesday."
Allen is one of the most important players (and best defenders) on the Cavs, so his absence has been a huge loss during the series.
He is coming off a regular season where he averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 63.4% from the field in 77 games.
The Cavs trail the Celtics 3-1, so a loss would end the series.
If they are able to stay alive, Game 6 would be on Friday evening in Ohio.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers.