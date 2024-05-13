UPDATE: Jarrett Allen's Official Injury Status For Celtics-Cavs Game 4
UPDATE: Jarrett Allen has been ruled out (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Monday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Boston Celtics in Ohio for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Cavs have officially listed Jarrett Allen as questionable on the injury report.
The 2022 NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous six games, so this would be his seventh straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Jarrett Allen (rib) listed questionable for Monday."
Allen is coming off another strong season where he averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 63.4% from the field in 77 games.
The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 48-34 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, and defeated the Orlando Magic in the first round (in seven games).
Currently, the Cavs trail the Celtics 2-1 in the series after losing Game 3 (at home) by a score of 106-93.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/25 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening when the teams return to Boston.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks.
That series is tied at 2-2 with Game 5 on Tuesday evening.