UPDATE: Jarrett Allen's Official Injury Status For Celtics-Cavs Game 3
UPDATE: Jarrett Allen has been ruled out (h/t Underdog NBA).
UPDATE: Jarrett Allen was at shootaround (h/t Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland).
On Saturday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Boston Celtics in Ohio for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Cavs could remain without one of their best players, as Jarrett Allen is officially listed as questionable on the injury report.
The 2022 NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous five games, so this would be his sixth straight out of the starting lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Jarrett Allen (rib) listed questionable for Saturday."
Allen had a productive regular season with averages of 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 63.4% from the field in 77 games.
The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round (in seven games).
This is the second straight season the Cavs have made the NBA playoffs.
As for the Celtics, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 64-18 record (the best in the NBA).
They beat the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Ohio).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against the Indiana Pacers or New York Knicks.
The Knicks currently lead the Pacers 2-1 with Game 4 on Sunday afternoon in Indiana.