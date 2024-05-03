Jarrett Allen's Current Injury Status For Cavs-Magic Game 6
UPDATE: Jarrett Allen has been ruled out.
UPDATE: Jarrett Allen was at shootaround (h/t Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com).
On Friday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Florida to face off against the Orlando Magic for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Cavs could be without one of their best players, as 2022 NBA All-Star Jarrett Allen is on the injury report.
The former Texas star missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via ESPN's Kendra Andrews on Thursday: "Both Jarrett Allen (R rib contusion) and Gary Harris (R hamstring strain) are officially listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 6.
JB Bickerstaff told reporters that Allen did not practice today, just went through treatment and rehab."
Allen had a productive season with averages of 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 63.4% from the field in 77 games.
The Cavs are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, and are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They have a 3-2 lead over the Magic, so they can end the series with a victory on Friday.
Game 7 of the series would be on Sunday in Ohio (if the Magic are able to stay alive with a victory).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (who beat the Miami Heat in five games).