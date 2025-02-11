Jason Kidd Doesn't Speak To Media After Dallas Mavericks Lose To Kings
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Sacramento Kings (in overtime) by a score of 129-128.
DeMar DeRozan made the game-winning shot with less than two seconds remaining on the clock.
Via The NBA: "DEMAR DEROZAN WINS IT IN THE FINAL SECONDS FOR THE KINGS"
After every game, head coaches meet with the media (win or loss).
That said, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd shockingly did not hold a post-game presser.
Via Grant Afseth of dallashoopsjournal.com: "No postgame press conference for Jason Kidd after the Dallas Mavericks’ 129-128 OT loss against the Sacramento Kings.
This is the first NBA game I’ve covered where a coach didn’t do postgame."
With the loss, the Mavs dropped to 28-26 in 54 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
Many people reacted to the news.
@MavericksBurner: "Do you have any possible explanation as to why his portion of the press conference was cancelled?"
@2real30842261: "he’s outta there😭 whole franchise in shambles"
@ShockinShell: "IMO, it has to be because morale is so low within. He has nothing good to say & isn't in the mood to pretend everything is fine. Taking Luka off the team is like giving away a family member. Add that onto all the injuries and the lame crowd. The soul has left the building."
Sam Amico: "What a mess in Dallas. I’ve covered the NBA for 17 years and have never heard of a coach skipping a postgame press conference. Of course, I’ve never seen a trade like the Luka Doncic trade, either."
Kidd is in his fourth NBA season at the helm.
The Mavs will resume action on Wednesday when they host the Golden State Warriors.
Christian Clark of The Athletic: "Weird night at the AAC
- Multiple fans ejected
- Mavericks are asked to comment on ejections; they haven't yet. No indication if they will.
- Jason Kidd doesn't talk post game."