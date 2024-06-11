Jason Kidd's Honest Quote About Jayson Tatum Before Game 3
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
The Celtics have a 2-0 lead in the series, so the Mavs are in a must-win situation.
Before Game 2, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said that Jaylen Brown was the best player on the Celtics (the quote got a lot of attention).
On Tuesday (before Game 3), Kidd spoke highly of Jayson Tatum (h/t NBA TV).
Reporter: "How do you assess the job you guys have done defensively on Tatum so far. Obviously, he's not shooting great, but he's still doing lots of important things. When you're playing an elite player like him, is that the best you can hope for sometimes? You take something away and hope the rest doesn't hurt you too much?"
Kidd: "He’s one of the best players in the world, so you’re trying to just make it tough. That's all you can do. Hopefully, guard the first move, guard the second move, guard the third move and contest. Guys are doing that at a high-rate and just trying to make it tough on him."
The Celtics won Game 2 by a score of 105-98, and Tatum only shot 6/22 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range.
However, the former Duke star dished out 12 assists and grabbed nine rebounds (in addition to his 18 points).
Following Wednesday's showdown, the teams will remain in Dallas for Game 4 on Friday evening.
Game 5 will be on Monday in Boston.