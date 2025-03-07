Jason Kidd Makes Bold Giannis Antetokounmpo Statement After Mavs-Bucks Game
On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks (at home) by a score of 137-107.
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the win with 32 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 13/20 from the field in 25 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Giannis in just 25 minutes:
32 PTS
15 REB
13-20 FG
+30
Leading all players in 30/15 games since 2000."
He also made NBA history.
Via The Athletic: "20,000 career points for Giannis Antetokounmpo 🚨
He is the 52nd player in history to score that many points and the first in Milwaukee Bucks franchise history to do so."
After the game, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd spoke about Antetokounmpo.
Kidd (via The Bucks): "You talk about one of the best players in the world, and to be able to get to 20K, that’s pretty special. That’s an elite group. I think when it’s all said and done, he’ll be one of the best to ever do it."
Antetokounmpo is in the middle of his 12th NBA season (all with the Bucks).
The future Hall of Famer is averaging 30.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.5% from the field in 49 games.
Via StatMuse: "Most PPG without free throws this season:
24.7 — Shai
24.6 — Giannis
23.9 — Jokic
22.2 — Ant"
The Bucks are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-25 record in 61 games.