Jason Kidd Makes Honest Klay Thompson Comment After Trail Blazers-Mavs Game
On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 117-111.
Klay Thompson surprisingly finished with just three points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 1/6 from the field in 22 minutes of playing time.
After the game, head coach Jason Kidd was asked about the four-time NBA Champion.
Kidd: "He's fine. Just understanding we're a team. His teammates picked him up tonight and he'll be ready to go on Sunday."
Thompson is in his first year playing for Dallas.
The five-time NBA All-Star is averaging 13.8 points 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 33 games.
The Mavs are currently playing without Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
They are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-16 record in 38 games.
Over the last ten games, the Mavs have on 4-6 (but they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Following their victory over the Trail Blazers, the Mavs will play their next game on Sunday when they host Russell Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets.
At home in Dallas, they have gone 12-6 in 18 games.
The Mavs are coming off a season where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years.
Thompson is expected to help them compete for the 2025 title.
Before signing with Dallas, he had spent the first 13 years of his career with the Golden State Warriors.