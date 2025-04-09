Jason Kidd Makes Honest Luka Doncic Statement Before Dallas Mavericks Return
On Wednesday night, Luka Doncic will make his emotional return to Dallas when the Lakers play the Mavericks.
Doncic spent part of seven seasons with the franchise (and led them to the 2024 NBA Finals).
Before the game, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd spoke about Doncic.
Kidd: "He's playing incredible... Luka's one of the best players in the world... For us, we gotta try to make it tough on him and contest... I think understanding the emotion for his return. I think it's just about the game. He scores, take the ball out and go the other way. Fans have a right to cheer. Understand what he has done for this franchise in a short time."
Doncic is averaging 27.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in his first 26 games playing for the Lakers.
Via Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic returns to Dallas for the first time tonight.
His rankings in Mavs history:
1st in PPG
1st in triple-doubles
1st in playoff PPG
1st in playoff AST
1st in playoff APG
1st in playoff 3PG
2nd in APG
2nd in 3PM
2nd in playoff PTS
2nd in playoff REB
2nd in playoff 3PM
4th in REB
5th in AST
5x All-NBA First Team
5x All-Star
2024 WCF MVP
2024 Scoring Title
2019 Rookie of the Year"