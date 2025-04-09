Jason Kidd Makes Honest Luka Doncic Statement Before Dallas Mavericks Return

Luka Doncic returns to Dallas for the first time tonight.



His rankings in Mavs history:



1st in PPG

1st in triple-doubles

1st in playoff PPG

1st in playoff AST

1st in playoff APG

1st in playoff 3PG

2nd in APG

2nd in 3PM

2nd in playoff PTS

2nd in playoff REB

2nd in playoff 3PM… pic.twitter.com/hOXyEzTLGq