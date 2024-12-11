Jason Kidd Makes Honest Statement After Mavs-Thunder Game
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma (NBA Cup).
The Mavs had a tough night, losing by a score of 118-104.
While they shot the ball well, the Mavs had 19 turnovers (and missed six out of their 19 free throws).
After the game, head coach Jason Kidd met with the media.
Kidd: "We had 19 turnovers. Understanding that they're the best defensive team in the league and number one in deflections, steals... We didn't take care of the ball, and that put us in a bad situation... It's something as a team that we need to address... Our energy level was low for whatever reason."
The Mavs have been one of the best teams in the league, but the Thunder are clearly on another level at this point in the season.
With the loss, the Mavs dropped to 16-9 in their first 25 games, which still has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 8-2 over their last ten games.
Kidd is in his fourth season at the helm for the Mavs.
They will now be off until on December 19 when they return home to host the Los Angeles Clippers in Dallas.
The Thunder improved to 19-5 in 24 games, which has them as the first seed in the west.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and will now advance to Las Vegas.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did it all in OKC's big win over the Mavs 💪
The Thunder advance to the NBA Cup semifinals ⚡"