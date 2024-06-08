Jason Kidd Makes Shocking Statement About Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
The Mavs lost the first game by a score of 107-89, and Jaylen Brown led the way with 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
On Saturday, head coach Jason Kidd met with the media and made an intriguing statement about Brown (h/t Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog).
Kidd: "Well, Jaylen's their best player. Just looking at what he does defensively, he picked up Luka full-court, he got to the free-throw line. He did everything, and that's what your best player does."
Many consider Jayson Tatum to be the best player on the Celtics, so the statement from Kidd caused a lot of reaction on social media.
Brown is coming off another excellent regular season where he made his second straight NBA All-Star Game.
The former Cal star averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He helped lead the Celtics to the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
The duo of Tatum and Brown have been together for seven seasons, and this is their second time in the NBA Finals (they have also made the Eastern Conference finals five times).