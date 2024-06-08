Fastbreak

Jason Kidd Makes Shocking Statement About Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd spoke about Jaylen Brown before Game 2.

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd look on in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Mavs lost the first game by a score of 107-89, and Jaylen Brown led the way with 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

On Saturday, head coach Jason Kidd met with the media and made an intriguing statement about Brown (h/t Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog).

Kidd: "Well, Jaylen's their best player. Just looking at what he does defensively, he picked up Luka full-court, he got to the free-throw line. He did everything, and that's what your best player does."

Many consider Jayson Tatum to be the best player on the Celtics, so the statement from Kidd caused a lot of reaction on social media.

Brown is coming off another excellent regular season where he made his second straight NBA All-Star Game.

The former Cal star averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.

He helped lead the Celtics to the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).

May 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) warm up before the start of game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The duo of Tatum and Brown have been together for seven seasons, and this is their second time in the NBA Finals (they have also made the Eastern Conference finals five times).

