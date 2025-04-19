Jason Kidd Makes Surprising Comment After Dallas Mavericks Get Eliminated
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks had their season come to an end when they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 120-106.
After making the 2024 NBA Finals, the Mavs were unable to get out of the play-in tournament.
Despite the unfortunate season, head coach Jason Kidd took a positive approach when he met with the media.
Reporter: "Still fresh and raw, but how would you sum up this season for the Mavericks?"
Kidd: "Incredible season. When you look at the injuries that we've had, the change, for us to even be here, playing in this game tonight, it's incredible. It just shows the character of that group in that locker room. The fight... An incredible season.... Some would say we shouldn't be here."
Kidd has been at the helm for four seasons.
They have made the Western Confernece finals twice (and NBA Finals once).
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "The Mavericks had a 70% chance of making the playoffs prior to making the Luka-AD trade.
Dallas has now been eliminated from playoff contention over two months later.
(via ESPN Analytics)"
After trading Luka Doncic, the Mavs also lost superstar guard Kyrie Irving for the remainder of the season.
They were the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 39-43 record.
Via StatMuse: "Dallas Mavericks in the Nico-era.
2025: Missed playoffs
2024: NBA Finals
2023: Missed playoffs
2022: Conference Finals
Roller coaster."
Kidd has also coached the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.