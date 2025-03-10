Jason Kidd Makes Very Honest Klay Thompson Statement
Klay Thompson is currently in the middle of his first season playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
After a series of injuries and trades, the five-time All-Star is suddenly the top offensive option on the team.
Before the Mavs played the Suns (on Sunday), head coach Jason Kidd spoke about Thompson.
Kidd (h/t Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban): "Has won championships, understands what it means to be a veteran and be a leader and he’s doing that for us at a high level right now. We’re gonna need that for the rest of the season... His voice for those younger guys, to help them through this is big. We’re very lucky to have him."
Thompson finished Sunday's 125-116 loss with 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 8/20 from the field and 5/14 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
The 14-year veteran is averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Following the Suns, the Mavs will now visit the San Antonio Spurs on Monday in Texas.
The Mavs are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 32-33 record in 65 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak (and have won three out of their last ten).
Thompson (who is a future Hall of Famer) helped lead the Golden State Warriors to the NBA Finals six times from 2015-22.