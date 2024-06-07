Jaylen Brown's Block On Kyrie Irving Went Viral In Mavs-Celtics Game
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks (at home) by a score of 107-89 to win Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
All-Star forward Jaylen Brown led the way with 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
During the game, the former Cal star also had a huge block on 2016 NBA Champion Kyrie Irving that got a lot of views on social media.
Irving got into the lane and went up for a shot, but Brown was able to swat the ball out of bounds.
Via The NBA: "ANOTHER.
He's EVERYWHERE defensively right now 💪"
Brown is in his eighth season in the NBA and this is already his second time in the Finals (and he's been to the conference finals six times).
He finished the regular season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
As for Irving, he finished the loss with 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 6/19 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics are now up 1-0 in the series and will host Game 2 back in Boston on Sunday evening.
Following Sunday's showdown, the teams will head to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.