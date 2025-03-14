Jaylen Brown's Current Injury Status For Celtics-Heat Game
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics will be in Miami to play the Heat.
For the game, the Celtics could be without one of their best players, as 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.
He is averaging 23.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 55 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (knee) questionable for Friday."
The Celtics are coming off a 118-112 loss to the OKC Thunder (in Boston).
Brown had a tough night, finishing with ten points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 5/15 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via @CoreyB08: "I don’t think people understand how personal Jaylen Brown takes these kind of bad games. If they meet in the finals, Brown is gonna go absolutely wild. I have absolutely no doubt about it."
The Celtics are still the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-19 record in 66 games.
They are winners of seven out of their last ten.
After Miami, the Celtics will visit Cam Johnson and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Sunday night.
Brown was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Cal.
He is in his ninth NBA season (all with the Celtics).
They have been to the NBA Finals twice in that span.