Jaylen Brown's Current Injury Status For Celtics-Heat Game
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in Florida to play the Miami Heat.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP is averaging 22.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 46 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (knee) questionable for Monday."
The Celtics are coming off a 131-104 victory over the New York Knicks.
Brown finished the win with 12 points, three rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 5/14 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
With the victory, the Celtics improved to 37-16 in 53 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following the Heat, the Celtics will play their next game on Wednesday when they return home to host Chirs Paul and the San Antonio Spurs.
Brown was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Cal.
He is in his ninth NBA season (all with the Celtics).
As for the Heat, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-25 record in 50 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.
Following their showdown with the Celtics, the Heat will travel to Oklahoma City to play the Thunder.