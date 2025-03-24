Jaylen Brown's Current Injury Status For Celtics-Kings Game
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics will be in Sacramento to play the Kings.
For the game, they could remain without one of their best players, as Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP has missed three games in a row, so this would be his fourth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (knee) questionable Monday."
Brown is averaging 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 56 games.
He is in his ninth NBA season.
Via Sean Grande: "And if you're up at 4:50am eastern, you're probably the fan that already knows this, but as we mentioned on the broadcast today, Jaylen Brown is running out of wiggle room to qualify for All-NBA and other awards.
He has to play in 9 of the final 11 to qualify."
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 52-19 record in 71 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and 9-1 over their last ten).
Following the Kings, the Celtics will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
As for the Kings, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 35-35 record in 70 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak).