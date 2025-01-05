Jaylen Brown's Current Injury Status For Celtics-Thunder Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics will play the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma).
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via The Boston Celtics on Saturday: "Injury Report for tomorrow at Oklahoma City:
Jaylen Brown (right shoulder strain) - QUESTIONABLE"
Brown is averaging 24.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 28 games.
The Celtics are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-9 record in 35 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 6-4 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Celtics beat the Houston Rockets by a score of 109-86.
Following the Thunder, they will play their next game on Tuesday night when they visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
On the road, the Celtics have gone 13-3 in the 16 games they have played away from Boston.
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 29-5 record in 34 games.
They are in the middle of a 14-game winning streak.
Following the Celtics, the Thunder will visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night in Ohio.