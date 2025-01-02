Jaylen Brown's Current Injury Status For Celtics-Timberwolves Game
On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics will play the Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minnesota.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.
Brown is averaging 24.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (shoulder) questionable for Thursday."
The Celtics come into the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-9 record in 33 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 125-71.
Brown finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 6/13 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
He is in his ninth NBA season (all with the Celtics).
Earlier this season, the Celtics beat the Timberwolves (in Boston) by a score of 107-105.
Following the Timberwolves, the Celtics will play their next game on Friday when they return home to host the Houston Rockets.
As for Minnesota, they come into the night as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 17-15 record in 32 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following Boston, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Saturday when they visit Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.