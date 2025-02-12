Fastbreak

Jaylen Brown's Current Injury Status For Spurs-Celtics Game

Jaylen Brown is on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 25, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after his three point basket against the LA Clippers in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will host the San Antonio Spurs.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.

The former Cal star also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

Via The Boston Celtics: "Jaylen Brown (right knee swelling) - QUESTIONABLE
Torrey Craig (right ankle return from injury reconditioning - QUESTIONABLE
Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement) - OUT"

Brown is in the middle of another strong season with averages of 22.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 46 games.

He was recently named to his fourth NBA All-Star Game.

The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-16 record in 54 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 7-3 over their last ten).

Following the Spurs, the Celtics will play their next game on February 20 when they visit Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.

Feb 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) spots up for a jump shot in front of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

As for the Spurs, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-28 record in 51 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.

Following the Celtics, the Spurs will play their next game on February 20 when they return home to host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Texas.

Ben Stinar
Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.