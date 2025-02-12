Jaylen Brown's Current Injury Status For Spurs-Celtics Game
On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will host the San Antonio Spurs.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.
The former Cal star also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via The Boston Celtics: "Jaylen Brown (right knee swelling) - QUESTIONABLE
Torrey Craig (right ankle return from injury reconditioning - QUESTIONABLE
Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement) - OUT"
Brown is in the middle of another strong season with averages of 22.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 46 games.
He was recently named to his fourth NBA All-Star Game.
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-16 record in 54 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 7-3 over their last ten).
Following the Spurs, the Celtics will play their next game on February 20 when they visit Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
As for the Spurs, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-28 record in 51 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Celtics, the Spurs will play their next game on February 20 when they return home to host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Texas.