Jaylen Brown's Current Injury Status For Suns-Celtics Game
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics will host the Phoenix Suns.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.
The All-Star forward has averages of 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 60 games.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) - QUESTIONABLE"
The Celtics are coming off a 124-103 loss to the Miami Heat (at home).
Brown finished the loss with 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists while shooting 10/20 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Via Taylor Snow: "FINAL: Heat 124, Celtics 103
Brown: 24 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
Tatum: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
White: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
Kornet: 14 PTS (7-9 FG), 6 OREB, +3
Pritchard: 10 PTS, 4 REB"
The Celtics are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-20 record in 76 games.
They have won nine out of their last ten (and are 24-13 in 37 games at home in Boston).
Following their matchup with the Suns, the Celtics will remain at home to host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.
As for the Suns, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-41 record in 76 games.
They have lost four games in a row.