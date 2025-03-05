Fastbreak

Jaylen Brown's Current Status For Trail Blazers-Celtics Game

Jaylen Brown is on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 4, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
/ David Richard-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics will play the Portland Trail Blazers (at home).

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.

Brown is averaging 23.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 51 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Jaylen Brown (illness) questionable for Wednesday."

The Celtics are coming off a 110-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets (at home).

Brown finished the win with 22 points, five rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 6/15 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Mar 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-18 record in 61 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.

Following Portland, the Celtics will play their next game on Thursday night when they host Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers.

At home, they are 19-11 in the 30 games they hace played in Boston.

Brown was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season at Cal.

He has spent all nine years of his career with the Celtics.

In that span, they have reached the Eastern Conference finals six times (and the NBA Finals twice).

Mar 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 28-34 record in their first 62 games.

Ben Stinar
