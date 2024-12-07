Jaylen Brown's Defense On Damian Lillard Went Viral In Bucks-Celtics Game
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing the Boston Celtics (in Massachusetts).
During the first half, 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown picked up Bucks point guard Damian Lillard full-court.
Lillard fell on the floor and barely got the ball to Giannis Antetokounmpo to avoid a turnover.
Via The NBA: "Full-court pick up by Jaylen Brown 😤
Bringing the intensity and leading the charge with 12 first-quarter PTS for the @celtics on ESPN!"
Many fans reacted to the clip on social media.
@prohoopsscoops: "Absolutely loved the look on Dame's face as he glares at the refs for JB putting on excellent pressure defense. #HeyHeCantDoThat 🤣🤣"
@spidahdoteth: "That’s non stop fouling…"
@OD_Mikey55: "Best player on the team"
@kingDiaws: "Brown locking up players like harden, Luka and lillard isn’t talked enough to me cause those are the toughest ones to guard"
@lifted_truth: "I’m excited to see this type of defense from anyone in the NBA, it’s starting to feeling like this type of defense is a lost art in todays game"
@CelticsFiles: "Jaylen Brown playing defense on Damian Lillard has him hit the court with JB clapping over him 👏 💪 #Celtics"
Brown had 18 points, one rebound and one block while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, Lillard put up 20 points, two rebounds and two assists while shooting 8/13 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in his first 20 minutes of playing time.