Jaylen Brown's Dunk Went Viral In Pacers-Celtics Game
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics are playing the Indiana Pacers (at home) for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
All-Star forward Jaylen Brown got off to a good start to the game with 14 points, one rebound and three assists while shooting 7/12 from the field in his first 20 minutes of playing time.
During the first half, the former Cal star had a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Exciting start to the Eastern Conference Finals 🍿 Tatum comes up with the steal... Brown hammers it home!"
The two teams were tied up at halftime (64-64).
Brown is coming off another productive season where he averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and defeated the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.
They are in the Eastern Confernece Finals for the sixth time in the previous eight seasons (and the third straight year).
Game 2 will be on Thursday evening (also in Boston).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That series will begin on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
The Celtics most recently made the NBA Finals during the 2022 season when they lost to the Golden State Warriors.