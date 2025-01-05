Jaylen Brown Facing Social Media Backlash From NBA Fans For Celtics-Thunder Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics played the Thunder in Oklaohma City.
The Celtics lost by a score of 105-92.
Jaylen Brown finished the loss with 21 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/19 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe: "White, Brown and Holiday all scoreless in the second half. Can't beat anybody that way."
Many fans reacted to Brown's performance on social media.
@shanexHCM: "Jaylen Brown in the 2nd half: putting up Tony Snell numbers in the second half"
@Yeetus_Feetus2: "Yall have no idea how vindicated I feel watching everyone turn on Jaylen Brown. I got killed for years saying they should’ve traded him for KD because in the end JB doesn’t mesh with Jayson Tatum regardless of the championship. Bro made a career of JT’s gravity. He’s mid"
@lockedupjb: "Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday in the second half:
0 Points
0/13 FG
0/9 3FG"
@rowdyrondo_: "Here lies the problem… Jaylen Brown awful game… wouldn’t let anyone else take over despite him quite literally shooting us out of the game.. and Tatum’s face is pasted all over the place with an L.. Brown needs to go"
@Terelle: "Am I trippin..did Jaylen Brown play today? Where was the FINALS MVP? the ELITE DEFENDER? Nah I know I ain’t trippin"
@242warriors: "Year 2025 Jaylen brown still can’t dribble against elite defense🤣🤣🤣"
The Celtics (26-10) will play their next game on Tuesday when they visit the Denver Nuggets.