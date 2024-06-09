Fastbreak

Jaylen Brown's Honest Quote About Dallas Mavericks Before Game 2

Jaylen Brown met with the media before Game 2.

Ben Stinar

Oct 2, 2023; Boston, Celtics, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) talks with sports media during Boston Celtics Media Day. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday evening, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Celtics are coming off a 107-89 victory over the Mavs in Game 1 on Thursday evening (also in Boston).

All-Star forward Jaylen Brown led the team with 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots against Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) in the fourth quarter during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, Brown met with the media and spoke about the Mavs (h/t NBA TV).

Brown: "Dallas is a really good team and they've responded very well to Game 1 losses. They come back in Game 2. We're gonna get a forceful, more aggressive team on Sunday. We've gotta be ready because they're really good after a loss. We can't be surprised, and that's what I'm preparing my team for."

The Celtics have a lot to feel good about after Game 1 because Jayson Tatum (arguably their best player) only had 16 points on 6/16 shooting, and they still blew out the Mavs.

In addition, they held Kyrie Irving to only 12 points on 6/19 shooting from the field (and 0/5 from the three-point range).

Following Sunday's game, the Celtics will head to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

Game 3 will be on Wednesday evening.

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) looks on in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics have been to the NBA Finals twice in the previous three seasons, but have been unable to win a title since the 2008 season.

