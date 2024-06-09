Jaylen Brown's Honest Quote About Dallas Mavericks Before Game 2
On Sunday evening, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
The Celtics are coming off a 107-89 victory over the Mavs in Game 1 on Thursday evening (also in Boston).
All-Star forward Jaylen Brown led the team with 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
On Saturday, Brown met with the media and spoke about the Mavs (h/t NBA TV).
Brown: "Dallas is a really good team and they've responded very well to Game 1 losses. They come back in Game 2. We're gonna get a forceful, more aggressive team on Sunday. We've gotta be ready because they're really good after a loss. We can't be surprised, and that's what I'm preparing my team for."
The Celtics have a lot to feel good about after Game 1 because Jayson Tatum (arguably their best player) only had 16 points on 6/16 shooting, and they still blew out the Mavs.
In addition, they held Kyrie Irving to only 12 points on 6/19 shooting from the field (and 0/5 from the three-point range).
Following Sunday's game, the Celtics will head to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.
Game 3 will be on Wednesday evening.
The Celtics have been to the NBA Finals twice in the previous three seasons, but have been unable to win a title since the 2008 season.