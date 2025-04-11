Jaylen Brown's Official Injury Status For Hornets-Celtics Game
On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics will play the Charlotte Hornets (at home).
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Jaylen Brown has been ruled out.
Brown missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe: "Jaylen Brown has been ruled OUT for Friday’s game against the #Hornets, meaning he won’t reach the 65-game mark for NBA awards eligibility. #Celtics."
Brown is averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 63 games.
He is in his ninth NBA season (all with Boston).
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS (on Thursday): "It always seemed unlikely to me that Jaylen Brown's primary motive for playing down the stretch was being All-NBA eligible.
With his being ruled out tomorrow, it increasingly appears he's been most motivated by what he's told us: figuring out how to play through this injury."
The Celtics are coming off a 96-76 victory over the Orlando Magic in Florida.
They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 59-21 record in 80 games.
Over their last ten games, the Celtics have gone 8-2.
As for the Hornets, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-61 record in 80 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak (and 1-9 over their last ten).