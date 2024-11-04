Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Celtics-Hawks Game
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in Georgia to face off against the Atlanta Hawks.
For the game, the Celtics will be without one of their best players, as 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown has been ruled out.
Brown also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
The former Cal star is averaging 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in six games.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac on Sunday: "Jaylen Brown is again OUT for Boston at Atlanta tomorrow. Second consecutive missed game for Brown."
The Celtics are 6-1 in their first seven games of the new season.
They most recently beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 113-101.
Without Brown, Jayson Tatum led the way with 29 points, seven rebounds and three assists while shooting 7/15 from the field in 34 minutes.
Following Atlanta, the Celtics will play their next game on Wednesday (at home) against Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors.
As for the Hawks, they are 3-4 in their first seven games of the new season.
They most recently defeated Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 126-111.
Trae Young had 23 points and 12 assists while shooting 5/10 from the three-point range.
Following Boston, the Hawks will host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on Wednesday at State Farm Arena.