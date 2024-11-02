Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Celtics-Hornets Game
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics will be in North Carolina to play the Charlotte Hornets.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as All-Star forward Jaylen Brown has been ruled out.
Brown is averaging 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in six games.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Injury Report for tonight at Charlotte:
Jaylen Brown (left hip flexor strain) - OUT
Sam Hauser (low back injury management) - PROBABLE
Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis tendon surgery rehabilitation) - OUT"
The Celtics are 5-1 in their first six games after most recently defeating the Hornets (also in North Carolina) by a score of 124-109.
Brown finished with 25 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/19 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Following their two games against the Hornets, the Celtics will visit the Atlanta Hawks on Monday evening at State Farm Arena.
As for the Hornets, they are 2-3 in their first five games of the new season.
In Friday's loss to the Celtics, 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball led the team with 31 points in 31 minutes of playing time.
Following Boston, the Hornets will play their next game on Monday evening when they travel to Minnesota to face off against Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves at the Target Center.