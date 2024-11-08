Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Nets-Celtics Game
On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Brooklyn Nets in Massachusetts.
For the game, the Celtics will be without one of their best players, as Jaylen Brown has been ruled out.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP has missed each of the previous three games, so this will be his fourth straight out of the lineup.
Via The Boston Celtics on Thursday: "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. Brooklyn:
Jaylen Brown (left hip flexor strain) - OUT
Luke Kornet (right hamstring tightness) - DOUBTFUL
Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis tendon surgery rehabilitation) - OUT"
Brown is averaging 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in six games.
The Celtics are 7-2 in their first nine games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 118-112 (at home).
Jayson Tatum led the team with 32 points.
Following the Nets, the Celtics will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
As for the Nets, they have been one of the best surprises to start the season.
They are 4-4 in their first eight games after most recently beating the Memphis Grizzlies (at home).
Dennis Schroder led the team with 20 points and six assists.
Following Boston, the Nets will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.