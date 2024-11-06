Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Warriors-Celtics Game
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors.
For the game, the Celtics will remain without one of their best players, as Jaylen Brown has been ruled out.
Brown has missed each of the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of the lineup.
Via The Boston Celtics on Tuesday: "Injury Report for tomorrow vs. Golden State:
Jaylen Brown (left hip flexor strain) - OUT
Kristaps Porzingis (left posterior tibialis tendon surgery rehabilitation) - OUT"
Brown is averaging 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in six games.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac on Tuesday: "Jaylen Brown is OUT for tomorrow's game vs the Warriors.
Obviously, you don't want to see Brown miss games, but it's important to get this hip injury healed up. He means too much to the Celtics and where they are trying to go again to let this linger longer than necessary."
The Celtics are 7-1 in their first eight games of the season, and they have been able to each of the previous two (without Brown).
Following Golden State, they will resume action on Friday evening when they host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets in Boston.
As for the Warriors, they are 6-1 in their first seven games.
Following Boston, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.