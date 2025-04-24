Fastbreak

Jaylen Brown Made Boston Celtics History Against Magic

Jaylen Brown made Boston Celtics history in Game 2.

Ben Stinar

Apr 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shouts out after dunking as Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) turns away during the second half of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Apr 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shouts out after dunking as Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) turns away during the second half of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic by a score of 109-100 to take a 2-0 lead in their series.

Jaylen Brown was brilliant, finishing with 36 points, ten rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 12/19 from the field and 5/7 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.

The 2024 NBA Finals MVP also made Celtics history in several different ways.

Via Real Sports: "Jaylen Brown joins Jayson Tatum as the only Celtics to have a playoff game with:

35+ PTS
10+ REB
5+ AST
5+ 3PM"

Via @StatMamba: "Jaylen Brown passes Kevin McHale for the 6th most 30-PT games in Celtics playoff history."

Brown is in his ninth NBA year (all with Boston).

He finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 63 games.

Via StatMuse: "Jaylen Brown in Game 2:

36 PTS
10 REB
5 AST
12-19 FG
5-7 3P

His first playoff game without Tatum since he was a rookie."

Game 3 of the series will be on Friday evening in Orlando.

The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Confernece after finishing the regular season with a 61-21 record.

They are coming off a year where they won their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season.

Apr 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dunks against the Orlando Magic during the second half of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

As for the Magic, they are in the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

