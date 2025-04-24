Jaylen Brown Made Boston Celtics History Against Magic
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic by a score of 109-100 to take a 2-0 lead in their series.
Jaylen Brown was brilliant, finishing with 36 points, ten rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 12/19 from the field and 5/7 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP also made Celtics history in several different ways.
Via Real Sports: "Jaylen Brown joins Jayson Tatum as the only Celtics to have a playoff game with:
35+ PTS
10+ REB
5+ AST
5+ 3PM"
Via @StatMamba: "Jaylen Brown passes Kevin McHale for the 6th most 30-PT games in Celtics playoff history."
Brown is in his ninth NBA year (all with Boston).
He finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 63 games.
Via StatMuse: "Jaylen Brown in Game 2:
36 PTS
10 REB
5 AST
12-19 FG
5-7 3P
His first playoff game without Tatum since he was a rookie."
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday evening in Orlando.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Confernece after finishing the regular season with a 61-21 record.
They are coming off a year where they won their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season.
As for the Magic, they are in the playoffs for the first time since 2019.