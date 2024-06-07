Jaylen Brown Made Boston Celtics History Against Mavs
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics hosted the Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
The Celtics dominated for the entire night, and won by a score of 107-89 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Six players on the team scored in double-digits.
All-Star forward Jaylen Brown led the way with 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
He also made Celtics history.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Jaylen Brown is the first Celtics player to have 20 PTS, 3 BLK and 3 STL in a playoff game since Kevin Garnett (2012) 🔥"
Brown is in his eighth season in the NBA and this is already his second time in the Finals.
In addition, he has helped lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals six times.
The former Cal star is coming off another fantastic season where he averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Meanwhile, the Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and have defeated the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the playoffs.
Game 2 against the Mavs will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).
The teams will then travel to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.