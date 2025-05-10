Jaylen Brown Made NBA History In Celtics-Knicks Game
UPDATE: Jaylen Brown also moved up on the all-time playoff three-pointers list.
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @FCHWPO of the @celtics for moving into 18th on the all-time playoff 3-POINTERS MADE list!"
On Saturday afternoon, the Boston Celtics are playing the New York Knicks (at Madison Square Garden) for Game 3.
Jaylen Brown had 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 6/12 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in his first 21 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Chauncey Billups (2,526) for 44th on the all-time playoff scoring list.
Following Billups, the next player for Brown to pass will be Richard Hamilton (2,571).
The Celtics are down 0-2 in the series, but they have gotten off to a strong start to Game 3.
Via Underdog NBA: "Celtics' 1st half 3-point shooting vs. Knicks:
Game 3: 12-19, 63.2%
Game 2: 5-21, 23.8%
Game 1: 5-23, 21.7%
Boston leads by 25 — its largest of the series."
Brown is in his ninth NBA season (all with the Celtics).
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP finished the regular season with averages of 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 63 games.
Via SleeperCeltics: "Jaylen Brown once again went to work in the first half, attacking mismatches and attacking downhill.
It’s a recipe for success. He’s gotta stick to it."