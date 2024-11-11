Jaylen Brown Makes Blunt Giannis Antetokounmpo Statement That Went Viral
On Sunday afternoon, the Boston Celtics faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
The Celtics won by a score of 113-107 to improve to 9-2 in their first 11 games.
During the game, there was a viral moment between two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and All-Star forward Jaylen Brown.
Antetokounmpo pulled back his hand after offering a high-five.
Via FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin: "Giannis didn't have to do Jaylen Brown like that. 😂 😂 #FearTheDeer"
After the game, Brown was asked about the incident (h/t Celtics on NBC Sports Boston).
Brown: "Giannis is a child. I'm just focused on helping my team get a win, and that's what we did tonight."
Antetokounmpo finished the loss with 43 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks while shooting 18/29 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Bucks are now just 2-8 in their first ten games of the new season.
Following Boston, the Bucks will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors.
As for Brown, he returned to the starting lineup after a four-game absence due to injury.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP finished his day with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists while shooting 4/13 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Following the Bucks, the Celtics will return home to host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday evening in Boston.