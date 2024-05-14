Jaylen Brown Makes Blunt Statement After Boston Celtics Win Game 4
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 109-102 to win Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
The Celtics now lead 3-1, so they can end the series with a victroy in Game 5.
All-Star forward Jaylen Brown had an excellent game with 27 points, eight rebounds and one assist while shooting 9/15 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
After the victory, Brown met with the media and made a very bold statement (h/t Taylor Snow).
Brown: "I just see me being aggressive. I don't think anybody over there can really guard me. I just get into the paint and take my time."
Brown is coming off another fantastic regular season where he averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They beat the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening in Boston, so the Celtics can close out the Cavs on their home floor.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers.
That series is tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Tuesday evening in New York City.