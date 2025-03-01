Jaylen Brown Makes Blunt Statement After Cavs-Celtics Game
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Celtics had a 22-point lead but ended up losing by a score of 123-116.
While it's worth pointing out that the Celtics were without Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, Jaylen Brown did not want to use that as an excuse when he met with the media.
Brown (h/t CLNS Media Boston Sports Network): "Regardless of who was out, we should have won this game."
Brown finished the loss with 37 points, five rebounds and two assists while shooting 13/24 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Celtics and Cavs are easily the two best teams in the East. It's not even close. Hopefully we get to see a playoff series in May/June with both teams healthy."
Brown is in the middle of another productive season with averages of 23.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 50 games.
Via The NBA: "Despite the loss, it was a record night for the Jayson-Jaylen tandem!
JT: 46 PTS | 16 REB | 9 AST | 3 BLK | 4 3PM
JB: 37 PTS | 5 REB | 4 3PM
Their 83 combined PTS is their most as a duo EVER"
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-18 record in 60 games.
They are now 7.5 games back of the Cavs for first.